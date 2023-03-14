Call for Kerry people to join CÉILÍ Afro Dabke Ukraine dance event

There'll be more than just Irish jigs going on in Tralee as the town gets ready for a dance event to mark St Patrick's Day.

Kerry County Council's dancer-in-residence Catherine Young has organised the CÉILÍ Afro Dabke Ukraine - an evening of multicultural music and dance this week.

Dabke is a traditional dance from Palestine and Syria while the event will also feature African, Ukrainian folk and Irish céilí dances.

The free event will take place in Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School this Thursday at 7.30pm.

It'll showcase the talents of community groups who've taken part in dance workshops in Ballybunion and Tralee.

The project received financial support from the Healthy Ireland Government initiative under the Ukrainian Refugee Health and Wellbeing Fund.

Further information may be found on www.Facebook.com/KerryCoArts and on [email protected] or contact the Arts Office on 066 7183541.