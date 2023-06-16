Advertisement
Call for Kerry LEAs to be considered for affordable housing schemes

Jun 16, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
There’s a call for Local Electoral Areas in Kerry to be given the same opportunity to develop affordable housing as the towns with big populations.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald wants the Minister for Housing to allow Kerry County Council to develop an affordable housing scheme for Corca Dhuibhne and Castleisland.

He says at it stands, neither area can have such a scheme as neither town has a population of over 10,000 which is part of the criteria.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald wants LEAs to be treated like big towns which would enable the council to apply for affordable housing in these areas.

He tabled a motion on the issue at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

 

