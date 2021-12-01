Advertisement
Call for Kerry County Council to release advice it received in relation to insurance claims

Dec 1, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Call for Kerry County Council to release advice it received in relation to insurance claims
A councillor wants to see the advice Kerry County Council received in relation to lowering insurance costs.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea made the call during a meeting on the council's proposed budget for next year. Kerry County Council says its estimated insurance cost for 2022 is nearly €4.4 million.

These include policies under employers, public, property and motor liability cover, along with some 20 other policies. Councillor Michael O'Shea says he believes there are a number of serial claimants in the county, who are causing the council to incur high insurance costs.

He is asking the council to release details of all claimants who brought cases, adding the information is already in the public domain as cases were held in various courts.

The Milltown councillor says that, as the council is spending public money, the public are entitled to know who's claiming and also to know the advice CEO Moira Murrell received in relation to lowering the costs.

In response, Ms Murrell says it's a topic she discussed previously but adds the premium costs have reduced in recent years.

