Call for increased CCTV in Kerry in a bid to curb crime

Jan 25, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry councillor has called for increased CCTV in the county in a bid to curb crime.

Cllr Michael Cahill raised the issue at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The Kerry Division’s Chief Superintendent, however, said a number of issues would have to be taken into consideration.

Eileen Foster said there would be a considerable cost involved in setting up and operating a system, as well as abiding by GDPR regulations.

She said the proposal wouldn’t meet the Data Protection Commission’s requirements on the use of CCTV.

