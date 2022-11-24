Advertisement
News

Call for HSE to implement funded scheme to train home helps

Nov 24, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Call for HSE to implement funded scheme to train home helps Call for HSE to implement funded scheme to train home helps
Share this article

The cost of gaining a qualification to become a health care support assistant is resulting in a shortage of people working in the sector.

So too is a delay in garda vetting; that’s according to Ted Kenny, sectoral organiser of SIPTU representing home helps, now officially known as health care support assistants (HCSAs).

It comes as over 6,000 people approved for home care are left on a waiting list because of a shortage of carers.

Advertisement

Ted Kenny says the cost of the FETAC qualification is around €2,500; he says the cost is off-putting to some people, and there should be a HSE-funded scheme, where people would train through working for the HSE.

He adds that SIPTU is meeting HSE management next Wednesday (November 30th), to discuss issues affecting health care support assistants, including recruitment.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus