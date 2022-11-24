Call for HSE to implement funded scheme to train home helps

The cost of gaining a qualification to become a health care support assistant is resulting in a shortage of people working in the sector.

So too is a delay in garda vetting; that’s according to Ted Kenny, sectoral organiser of SIPTU representing home helps, now officially known as health care support assistants (HCSAs).

It comes as over 6,000 people approved for home care are left on a waiting list because of a shortage of carers.

Ted Kenny says the cost of the FETAC qualification is around €2,500; he says the cost is off-putting to some people, and there should be a HSE-funded scheme, where people would train through working for the HSE.

He adds that SIPTU is meeting HSE management next Wednesday (November 30th), to discuss issues affecting health care support assistants, including recruitment.