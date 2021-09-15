Call for Health Minister to urgently address nurse shortages at UHK

The Minister for Health is being called on to urgently address nurse shortages at University Hospital Kerry.

SIPTU Branch Organiser, Donie Doody says management has acknowledged there’s a shortage of 100 nurses in the hospital.

He says Minister Stephen Donnelly has to intervene now.

Advertisement

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he’s been in contact with staff who’ve described services at UHK as crumbling.

Advertisement

He says there’s no plan in place to allow elective surgeries to continue when high numbers attend the emergency department.

Procedures have been cancelled recently because of the pressure on the ED, and Deputy Daly has been contacted by people impacted by this.

He says there’s huge pressure on staff and services at UHK, and is calling on the Health Minister to step in.