Call for Government to deliver Shannon Area Taskforce

Nov 8, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Call for Government to deliver Shannon Area Taskforce
The Government is being called on to deliver the Shannon Area Taskforce.

It aims to examine ways to develop the economic potential of the Shannon estuary across Kerry, Limerick, and Clare, and was promised in the programme for government.

Norwegian offshore energy provider, Equinor, recently pulled out of its joint venture with the ESB to develop a floating offshore wind farm off the coasts of Kerry and Clare.

It's understood Equinor's decision was based, on part, on the slow pace of planning and regulatory reform.

CEO of Limerick Chamber, Dee Ryan has written to the Tánaiste, calling for the taskforce to be published.

