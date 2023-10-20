Advertisement
News

Call for generators to stop South Kerry water outage when power out

Oct 20, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Call for generators to stop South Kerry water outage when power out
Norma Moriarty Cathaoirleach Kenmare Municipal District June 2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry County Councillor says households and businesses in South Kerry are being left without water when there’s an electricity outage.

Councillor Norma Moriarty says Irish Water needs to install a generator to ensure the water pump linking Waterville and Ballinskelligs keeps operating when there’s a power cut.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people in the Iveragh Peninsula were left without electricity - some for up to 24 hours - as a result of Storm Babet.

Advertisement

Councillor Moriarty says some people also found they were left without water, and she says Irish Water needs to install a generator.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council to review closure of N70 in early November in bid to reduce schedule to week-nights only
Advertisement
Tralee nursing home found to require significant action to ensure full compliance with fire precautions
Councillor urges Kerry County Council to purchase prominent building in Castleisland
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South MEP appointed lead negotiator for European customs reform
Tralee nursing home found to require significant action to ensure full compliance with fire precautions
Councillor urges Kerry County Council to purchase prominent building in Castleisland
Kerry woman appointed as AIB’s new Managing Director Retail Banking
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus