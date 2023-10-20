Call for generators to stop South Kerry water outage when power out

A Kerry County Councillor says households and businesses in South Kerry are being left without water when there’s an electricity outage.

Councillor Norma Moriarty says Irish Water needs to install a generator to ensure the water pump linking Waterville and Ballinskelligs keeps operating when there’s a power cut.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people in the Iveragh Peninsula were left without electricity - some for up to 24 hours - as a result of Storm Babet.

Councillor Moriarty says some people also found they were left without water, and she says Irish Water needs to install a generator.