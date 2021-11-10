Call for council to deal with issues in North Kerry housing estate

There's a call for Kerry County Council to devise a plan for a North Kerry village.

Cllr Aoife Thornton raised the matter at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, calling for action at the Benmore Estate in Ballyduff.

She says when council houses in the estate are being turned down six or seven times, questions need to be asked.

She's asking the council to come together and devise a plan for the area.

Kerry County Council says it's met with the local development group and other community organisations, and has agreed to look at a regeneration plan.