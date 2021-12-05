Advertisement
Call for conservation area to protect ray species in Fenit

Dec 5, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee Municipal District councillor says a conservation programme should be established in Fenit to protect the ray and skate species found in the waters there.

Sinn Fein Cllr Deirdre Ferris told the monthly Tralee MD meeting that a collaborative programme should be introduced to protect younger rays and ensure the breeding ground is protected.

She says some anglers are overfishing the species and awareness is needed of what can be taken from the sea.

Councillor Cathal Foley noted that there were many responsible anglers who were well aware of unique situation in Tralee Bay and operate a catch and release system.

Kerry County Council said the matter could be raised with the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority and Inland Fisheries Ireland.

