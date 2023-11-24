Cahersiveen's Faye to sing on tonight's Late Late Toy Show

A ten-year-old school girl from Cahersiveen will be among the star performers joining host Patrick Kielty on tonight's Late Late Toy Show.

Faye O'Sullivan, a pupil from Aghatubrid National School, will be among the chosen cast of child performers selected to take part tonight, after months of auditions all over the country.

The theme of this year's show is 'Elf', with all eyes on Kielty in his first turn as host of the Toy Show, which has been running since 1975.

Tonight's broadcast is expected to attract one and a half million viewers - but all Kerry eyes will be on Faye, who'll be singing and playing her guitar.

Speaking on Radio Kerry's TalkAbout show earlier today, she described how it all came about: