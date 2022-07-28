Cahersiveen resident remanded on bail in connection with assault on Garda

A man in his 30s has been remanded on bail in connection with the assault of a garda in South Kerry.

Dariusz Ranus of 3 Old Road, Cahersiveen, damaged the premises of Cahersiveen Garda Station before wielding a knife.

Mr Ranus who’s of Polish nationality, broke the windows of Cahersiveen Garda Station and damaged a door.

When Garda James Morris approached the accused, he allegedly produced a knife telling the garda “this will end up in either you or me.”

The 38 year-old, who is in receipt of the Jobseekers Allowance, is also charged with two counts of wilfully obstructing and resisting Garda Morris.

Acting on his behalf, solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said the accused had suicidal tendencies.

At Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters remanded him on bail, subject to conditions including that he avoid all contact with witnesses, have a charged mobile phone on him at all times and sign on at the local garda station three days a week.

The latter of the conditions, Mr O’Connell said, was like sending a fox back into the chicken coup, however he accepted the bail conditions.

He’s to appear before Tralee District Court again on August 18th for DPP directions.