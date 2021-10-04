Caha Tunnel height to be increased during works which begin tomorrow

Works beginning tomorrow on the Caha Tunnel will now include the height of the passage being increased.

The section of road between Kenmare and Glengarriff on the N71 is a main route between counties Kerry and Cork.

It was due to close for 10 weeks for repairs and maintenance, but Kerry County Council will now also increase the internal height of the Caha Tunnel during these works.

Stephen O'Sullivan of Bonane Community Council says this is a very welcome development, as some coach operators avoid the tunnel due to its current height.

He says community groups met recently with project engineers, who hope the works will be finished before December 14th, but no specific date was given.

