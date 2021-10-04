Advertisement
News

Caha Tunnel height to be increased during works which begin tomorrow

Oct 4, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Caha Tunnel height to be increased during works which begin tomorrow Caha Tunnel height to be increased during works which begin tomorrow
Photo: Google Maps
Share this article

Works beginning tomorrow on the Caha Tunnel will now include the height of the passage being increased.

The section of road between Kenmare and Glengarriff on the N71 is a main route between counties Kerry and Cork.

It was due to close for 10 weeks for repairs and maintenance, but Kerry County Council will now also increase the internal height of the Caha Tunnel during these works.

Advertisement

Stephen O'Sullivan of Bonane Community Council says this is a very welcome development, as some coach operators avoid the tunnel due to its current height.

He says community groups met recently with project engineers, who hope the works will be finished before December 14th, but no specific date was given.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus