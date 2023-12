Cadbury, which operates a facility in Rathmore, has brought back its Secret Santa postal service.

This is an initiative that invites up to 22,000 people across Ireland to share a moment of generosity and send a bar of Cadbury chocolate to someone special for free completely in secret.

To take part look out for the Cadbury Secret Santa posters that will be appearing across the county until 24th December and scan a QR code.