The development of the N22 bypass of Macroom and Ballyvourney hasn’t been impacted by global supply chain issues or COVID-19.

The long-awaited €280 million scheme will see the construction of 22 kilometres of a dual carriageway, joining up with the N22 by the Cork-Kerry border.

Jonathan Noonan of Cork County Council Road Design Office says the project is on track to be completed in the last quarter of 2023.