Busy weekend in Kerry with lots of events happening

It’s set to be a busy weekend in Kerry will lots of events happening.

This includes a food festival, triathlon, and horse fair.

Now in its 16th year, the Irish Food Awards, Blas na hÉireann, is the biggest competition for quality Irish produce on the island.

Producers across the country come together and celebrate the very best of food and drink, with awards being announced today.

At the same time, the Dingle Food Festival is taking place over the weekend.

It includes more than 70 taste trails, cookery demonstrations, wine tastings, food related workshops, a foraging walk, and a food market.

The Southern Symposium is running from today until Sunday at Kells Bay House and Gardens.

It’s a gathering of Ireland’s plants-people, with speakers for everyone from beginner to expert.

The Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon takes places tomorrow, with a swim, cycle, and run around the island.

The annual Tom Crean Unsung Hero Cycle, which was due to take place tomorrow as a fundraiser for the Kerry branch of Down Syndrome Ireland, has been postponed.

The Ballinclare Horse and Sheep Fair takes places in Annascaul on Sunday.

It’s said to be the oldest sheep and horse fair in Ireland, and as well as livestock, there’s children’s entertainment, a pet show, stalls, and live music.