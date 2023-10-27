Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry

This October bank holiday weekend is set to be a busy one in Kerry.

There are events taking place across the county, with many Halloween festivities.

The Daniel O'Connell School got underway this morning at the Ring of Kerry Hotel in Cahersiveen and continues tomorrow in Derrynane House, Caherdaniel, the ancestral home of the Liberator.

The 2023 Daniel O’Connell Lecture was presented earlier by historian and author, Dr Owen O’Shea, and other speakers include historians and lecturers from across the country.

The Moyvane Village Festival takes place this weekend, celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Highlights include a storytelling event to remember the late John Moriarty tonight in the village hall, and the Trail of Horror on Monday evening for children.

Halloween festivities in Sneem, Samhain na Snadhma begin with a movie night tonight, with events taking place right up to next weekend.

Kenmare Halloween Howl’s Party in the Park, which was due to take place this evening has been moved to Sunday due to the weather; the festival will run up until next Friday.

Swim in the Pink takes place at the Ladies Beach, Ballybunion at 11 Sunday morning, to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research.

Anyone can take part; those interested must meet at the Sea Rescue hut to register and get a pink hat. Tea, coffee and refreshments afterwards.

The annual Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival got underway in Castleisland yesterday, and runs until Sunday, with pub trails, singing and trad sessions.