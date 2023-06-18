Advertisement
Businesses reopen following Tralee floods

Jun 18, 2023 15:06 By radiokerrynews
Businesses reopen following Tralee floods
Businesses in Tralee are continuing to recover from yesterdays heavy flooding in the town.

Dunnes Stores on the North Circular Road re-opened at 12 today after closing yesterday when heavy rain lead to damage to the roof and flooding.

The Aquadome has also confirmed that it did not sustain significant damage and is now re-open also.

Several other businesses were also flooded during the down pour.

Management at UHK wish to advise that the flooding which impacted the hospital yesterday has cleared but staff are now dealing with wider impacts on electricity and IT services.

Management, therefore are still appealing to members of the public to only present at the ED if it's an emergency situation.

There is a yellow weather warning in place for Kerry from 10 this morning until 10pm tonight.

