Buses will be blocked if they attempt to move Ukrainian refugees from South Kerry

If buses arrive in South Kerry attempting to move Ukrainian refugees from the area, they will be blocked.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty.

On Friday it emerged that the Department of Integration had issued letters to residents of Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen stating they were going to be moved to Tralee.

Around 80 Ukrainian refugees live there; half were due to be moved to Tralee today, with the remainder being housed elsewhere in Cahersiveen.

The Department cited a severe shortage of accommodation for international protection applicants, adding the Cahersiveen centre was required in order to prevent asylum seekers from becoming homeless.

The move has now been paused.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says the community will continue to fight to ensure all Ukrainian refugees that want to remain in Cahersiveen can: