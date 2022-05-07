Bus Éireann says it will keep Killarney office despite sale of Outlet Centre

Bus Éireann says it doesn’t envisage losing its office in the Killarney Outlet Centre, despite the recent sale of the shopping centre.

Aled Williams, Bus Éireann’s Senior Regional Operations Manager for the South, provided the update at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney asked Mr Williams if it had engaged with the buyers of the shopping centre about keeping the site.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue also asked that a connection be made between the bus and train stations at the Outlet Centre.

In response, Mr Williams said Bus Éireann has had an initial conversation with the owner about linking the bus and train stations, and that it doesn’t fear losing its office there.