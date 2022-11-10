Advertisement
News

Burning of Kerry GAA club jersey condemned

Nov 10, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Burning of Kerry GAA club jersey condemned Burning of Kerry GAA club jersey condemned
Share this article

There’s been condemnation of an incident during which a Currow GAA jersey was burned.

A video on social media shows a jersey with the East Kerry club’s emblem being set on fire.

It’s understood the incident took place in Knocknagoshel at the end of last month.

Advertisement

Currow GAA raised the matter at a meeting of county board delegates on Wednesday.

The club told Radio Kerry News that it didn’t want the County Board to take any further action but that Currow wanted it put on record at the meeting that the burning was condemned.

Currow GAA said it had raised the issue so that no such incident would happen again.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry understands Castleisland Desmonds GAA  and Currow GAA clubs had been in contact with each other about the matter prior to the county board meeting.

Castleisland Desmonds said no player or member of its club was involved in the burning of the Currow jersey and that it condemned the incident, which occurred during a private event.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus