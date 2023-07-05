Building works started on 49 housing units in Kerry during May.

That’s according to figures published by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

Kerry County Council received 34 commencement notices during May, the highest total for any month so far this year.

These are notifications that a person intends to carry out either works or a change of use, to which building regulations apply.

The 34 commencement notices in May related to the development of 49 housing units in Kerry, 33 of which are one-off residential units, with the remaining 16 being multi-unit developments.

Between January and the end of May, Kerry County Council received a total of 94 commencement notices.

These relate to the development of 176 housing units in Kerry, 88 of which are one-off residential units, with the remaining 88 being multi-unit developments.