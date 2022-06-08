Building works began on 32 housing units in Kerry in April

Building works have started on 32 new housing units in Kerry in the past month (April).

So far this year, development of 113 such homes have begun.

That’s according to figures published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Advertisement

Figures for January to the end of April this year show Kerry County Council received 88 commencement notices in that period, 23 of which were during April.

These are notifications that a person intends to carry out either works or a change of use, to which building regulations apply.

These relate to the development of 113 housing units in Kerry, 84 of which are single residential units.

Advertisement

During April, work began on 32 new residential units in Kerry, 22 of which are one-off housing.

Nationally, commencement notices for 2,346 new residential homes were received by building control authorities during April.