Budding photographers urged to enter photos of Kerry’s coast in competition

Budding photographers are being urged to take their cameras when exploring Kerry’s coast.

Clean Coasts, which engages communities in protecting Ireland’s beaches, seas, and marine life, has launched its annual Love Your Coast photography competition.

Photographers are asked to capture and celebrate the uniqueness of Irish coastal communities, environments, or waterways.

Photographers have until August 28th to submit their best images to be in with the chance to win a prize from a fund of €6,000 across all categories.

Several Kerry locations featured in winning images last year, and a full list of categories is available on RadioKerry.ie.

The Clean Coasts programme is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the Love Your Coast competition has added a new category, Protectors of the Coast, which will showcase what volunteering on the coast and community spirit is all about.

Other changes to this year's competition are the reintroduction of the underwater category, which was removed during Covid due to restrictions around diving.The competition’s categories this year are:

Wildlife and Coast

Coastal Landscape

People and the Coast

Coastal Heritage

Underwater

Protectors of the coast

To enter, visit the Clean Coasts website at https://cleancoasts.org/our-initiatives/love-your-coast/