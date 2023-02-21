Advertisement
Broad welcome for 9% hospitality VAT rate extension in Kerry

Feb 21, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Broad welcome for 9% hospitality VAT rate extension in Kerry
The government’s decision to extend the 9% VAT rate on hospitality provides greater certainty for tourism businesses.

That’s according to Bernadette Randles, Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce also hailed the decision as significant in helping those businesses continue the post-pandemic recovery.

The IHF has welcomed the government’s decision to extend the 9% VAT rate on tourism businesses.

Bernadette Randles says today’s announcement will go a long way in helping to sustain the recovery of the industry, at a time when businesses and consumers face economic and financial headwinds.

She added tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous employer, which currently supports over 250,000 livelihoods.

Ms Randles welcomed changes announced to the energy support scheme for businesses, who she says are experiencing exceptional increases in energy costs.

Meanwhile, the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has also welcomed the extension of the 9% VAT rate for hospitality.

Former Chamber President, Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher, said he raised the VAT issue with Finance Minister Michael McGrath at a recent Chamber event in Killarney.

Councillors also raised the issue at this week’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, calling for the rate to be extended.

