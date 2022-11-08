Bracker O’Regan Road to return to two-way traffic by the weekend

The Bracker O’Regan Road in Tralee will return to two-way traffic by this weekend.

Traffic on the stretch of the road, near the entrance to the Tralee-Fenit greenway, has been disrupted due to roadworks since the beginning of last week.

Kerry County Council says these works, undertaken by Glas Civil Engineering Ltd, are to construct a signalised Toucan crossing, including traffic lights, at the entrance to the greenway.

Works to the road, also known as the ‘Fat Mile’, are due to be completed on Friday, after which the road will return to two-way traffic.

The council says works on the verges of the road will continue until mid-December.