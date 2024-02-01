Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála refuses permission for new apartment block in Tralee

Feb 1, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
An Bórd Pleanála has refused permission for a new apartment block in Tralee.

Fothain had sought planning permission for the development in Monavalley, Tralee, but was denied by Kerry County Council.

The company then appealed this decision to An Bórd Pleanála, which upheld the council’s decision.

Fothain had applied for permission to demolish the disused Spar supermarket at the entrance to Monalee Estate in Monavalley.

The company planned to build a three-storey apartment block on the site, containing 12 apartments.

Refusing permission for the development, Kerry County Council said the proposed development would constitute over-development of this confined site.

It said the building would be out of character with the pattern of development in the vicinity.

The company appealed this refusal to An Bórd Pleanála, which has also refused permission for the development.

It said the proposed apartments fail to meet minimum floorspace sizes, internal storage provision, and cycle parking provision.

The board also said it was not satisfied adequate parking facilities would be provided, which would likely create on-street parking and serious traffic congestion on adjoining roads.

