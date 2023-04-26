Books of evidence due in two weeks in cases of three men charged with murder man at Rath Cemetery

The books of evidence are due to be ready in two weeks, in the cases of three men charged with murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley from Killarney was fatally stabbed as he attended a funeral on October 5th.

Three men, who are all related to the dead man, have been charged with his murder and they appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court this morning.

Advertisement

41-year-old Thomas Dooley, of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, who's the cousin of the dead man, appeared at Tralee District Court this morning via video link.

He was remanded in custody at Cork Prison to appear before Tralee District Court in person on May 10th for the book of evidence to be served.

A 20-year-old man, also named Thomas Dooley and also of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, was charged with murder, and assault causing serious harm to the dead man's wife Siobhán Dooley.

Advertisement

He was also remanded in custody in Cork Prison to appear in person before Tralee District Court on May 10th for the service of the book of evidence.

The dead man's brother, 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, has also been charged with his murder.

He appeared by video link in Tralee District Court this morning, and was remanded in custody in Portlaoise Prison to appear in person on May 10th for the book of evidence to be served.