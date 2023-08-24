Book of evidence expected next week for couple accused of assaulting child in Kerry

The book of evidence is expected to be served next week on a couple accused of assaulting a child in their care.

The husband and wife, who cannot be named for legal reasons, face charges all relating to one injured party, a female, and the alleged offences took place between 2009 and 2020 in Kerry.

The husband faces 35 counts of sexual assault, while it’s also alleged he beat the child with a stick on eight separate occasions, including once when she was tied to a chair.

The wife faces 12 counts of sexual assault against the alleged victim.

She faces ten other counts which allege she illtreated the child, nine of which relate to alleged force feeding, and one which alleges the child was forced to bite the woman's toenails.

Both are also accused of assaulting the child with a curtain pole, on separate occasions.

Tralee District Court was told the book of evidence in the case is not ready yet, but it’s expected to be served next Thursday, August 31st.

The couple were remanded on continuing bail.