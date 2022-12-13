Bon Secours Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit

A newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee has been officially opened by Minister Norma Foley.
This €430,000 unit will further enhance the hospital’s healthcare offering to its more than 50,000 patients annually.
Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO, TJ O’Connor, says this development equips the hospital to offer patients an even wider range of best-practice, technologically advanced healthcare services.
Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt were L/R : TJ O’Connor, Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO , Miniister Norma Foley , Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher and Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit )
Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has today officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt is Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit ) .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Repro Free : 5.12.2022 : Bon Secours Hospital Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit .
Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has today officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt were L/R : TJ O’Connor, Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO , Miniister Norma Foley , Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher and Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit ) .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Repro Free : 5.12.2022 : Bon Secours Hospital Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit .
Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has today officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt were L/R : Dr Kamal Abdalla, Consultant Cardiologist , Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit ) , Miniister Norma Foley , Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher and TJ O’Connor, Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Repro Free : 5.12.2022 : Bon Secours Hospital Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit .
Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has today officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt were : Bishop Ray Browne , Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit ) , Dr Kamal Abdalla, Consultant Cardiologist , Miniister Norma Foley , Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher and TJ O’Connor, Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO and Staff members
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .