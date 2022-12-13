Bon Secours Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit

A newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee has been officially opened by Minister Norma Foley.

This €430,000 unit will further enhance the hospital’s healthcare offering to its more than 50,000 patients annually.

Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO, TJ O’Connor, says this development equips the hospital to offer patients an even wider range of best-practice, technologically advanced healthcare services.

