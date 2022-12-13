Advertisement
News

Bon Secours Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit

Dec 13, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Bon Secours Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit Bon Secours Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit
Repro Free : 5.12.2022 : Bon Secours Hospital Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit . Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has today officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt were : Bishop Ray Browne , Dr Kamal Abdalla, Consultant Cardiologist , Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit ) , Miniister Norma Foley , Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher and TJ O’Connor, Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO and Staff members Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee has been officially opened by Minister Norma Foley.

This €430,000 unit will further enhance the hospital’s healthcare offering to its more than 50,000 patients annually.

Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO, TJ O’Connor, says this development equips the hospital to offer patients an even wider range of best-practice, technologically advanced healthcare services.

Advertisement

Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt were L/R : TJ O’Connor, Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO , Miniister Norma Foley , Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher and Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit )

Advertisement
Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has today officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt is Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit ) .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Repro Free : 5.12.2022 : Bon Secours Hospital Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit .
Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has today officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt were L/R : TJ O’Connor, Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO , Miniister Norma Foley , Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher and Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit ) .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Advertisement

Repro Free : 5.12.2022 : Bon Secours Hospital Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit .
Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has today officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt were L/R : Dr Kamal Abdalla, Consultant Cardiologist , Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit ) , Miniister Norma Foley , Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher and TJ O’Connor, Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Advertisement
Repro Free : 5.12.2022 : Bon Secours Hospital Tralee opens newly refurbished Medical Assessment Unit .
Monday the 5th of December, 2022: The Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has today officially opened a newly refurbished and re-located Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) in Bon Secours Tralee. Pictured in the new state of the art Cnt were : Bishop Ray Browne , Miriam Ryall manager MAU ( Medical Assessment Unit ) , Dr Kamal Abdalla, Consultant Cardiologist , Miniister Norma Foley , Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher and TJ O’Connor, Bon Secours Tralee Hospital CEO and Staff members
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus