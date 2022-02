The Irish Army's bomb disposal unit is continuing its investigation into the discovery of a suspicious device discovered in North Kerry last Monday.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit of the defence forces was tasked to Listowel after a device was found in an unoccupied residence.

Gardaí won't state where in the town the suspicious device was discovered. The origin of the item is not yet known and the bomb disposal unit is still carrying out analysis of the device.