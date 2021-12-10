Boil water notices remain in parts of Kerry

A boil water notice remains for three public water supplies and one group water scheme in Kerry.

Due to inadequate disinfection following power outages during Storm Barra, boil water notices remain in place for customers supplied by the Aughacasla, Caragh Lake and Annascaul public water supplies.

There is another boil water notice on the Dawros group water scheme.

Customers in Leataoibh, Ceann Trá, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, Dún Chaoin and other areas in West Kerry may be experiencing intermittent water supplies as ESB Networks are working to restore power at the affected plants.

Repairs to the burst watermain were completed in Castlegregory yesterday and all customers should have their normal supply restored by now.

Irish Water says there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks as supply returns.

For tips on what to do following an outage visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie.“