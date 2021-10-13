Boil water notice remains in place for customers of Ardfert North Public Water Supply

A boil water notice remains in place for 3,500 customers supplied by the Ardfert North (Ballyheigue) Public Water Supply.

This scheme serves customers in Ballyheigue and surrounding areas, including the associated Public Group Water Supplies of Ardrahan (numbers 2 and 3), Ballinorig East, Clanmaurice West and Lerrig South.

It was put in place due to the detection of cryptosporidium in the public water supply.

Anyone with queries can contact the Water customer care helpline, which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council say they are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.