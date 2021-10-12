Boil water notice issued for areas in North Kerry

Irish Water and Kerry County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Ardfert North (Ballyheigue) Public Water Supply and the associated Clanmaurice Public Group Water Supply.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to the detection of Cryptosporidium in the public water supply and follows consultation with the HSE.

The notice affects approximately 2,292 people.

If any customer is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, please contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or check here