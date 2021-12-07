Boil water notice for Annascaul Public Water Supply

Irish Water and Kerry County Council have issued a boil water notice for the area supplied by the Annascaul Public Water Supply to protect public health. The decision was made following consultation with Kerry County Council.

Around 467 people are affected by this. Irish Water says the notice is being issued because of the power cut caused by Storm Barra and as a result it says it can't guarantee that the drinking water entering the supply is being properly disinfected. The areas affected are shown on the attached map. A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of https://www.water.ie/.

Experts from Irish Water and Kerry County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Anna Brosnan of Irish Water has apologised for the inconvenience. She said: “We are working closely with Kerry County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so. Water quality issues at the plant in Annascaul have been caused by Storm Barra. We will work over the coming days, once the storm has passed, to restore normal supply."

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will be contacted directly about this notice. Anyone who has concerns can contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of water.ie for information.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves, please go to the water quality section of water.ie, enter the property’s Eircode, click ‘more details’ and you will then see if your property is on the boil water notice.

Irish Water may be contacted on 1800 278 278. Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/.

Annascaul BWN map (1)