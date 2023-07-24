Bogus tradesmen operating in Kerry arrested and charged

Bogus tradesmen operating in Kerry have been arrested and charged.

In recent weeks, people have been going around offering to carry out works for people at their homes, then they’ve been demanding large sums of money.

Gardaí have arrested the people involved in this case, and they’ve since been charged.

However, Sergeant Emma Clerkin says these kinds of scams are commonplace.

She says people should always be vigilant and ask to see the official ID of those offering to carry out such work: