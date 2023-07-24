Advertisement
News

Bogus tradesmen operating in Kerry arrested and charged

Jul 24, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Bogus tradesmen operating in Kerry arrested and charged Bogus tradesmen operating in Kerry arrested and charged
Share this article

Bogus tradesmen operating in Kerry have been arrested and charged.

In recent weeks, people have been going around offering to carry out works for people at their homes, then they’ve been demanding large sums of money.

Gardaí have arrested the people involved in this case, and they’ve since been charged.

Advertisement

However, Sergeant Emma Clerkin says these kinds of scams are commonplace.

She says people should always be vigilant and ask to see the official ID of those offering to carry out such work:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jul 24, 2023 17:17
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus