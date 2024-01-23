Advertisement
Bogus collection for children's charity being investigated by Kerry gardaí

Jan 23, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Bogus collection for children's charity being investigated by Kerry gardaí
Gardaí are investigating reports of a bogus collection for a children’s charity in Castleisland.

LauraLynn, the children’s hospice, has confirmed it’s aware of the alleged incident.

Aontú candidate Cáit Ní Riordáin is urging the public to be vigilant.

Gardaí received a report of unauthorised money collecting on behalf of a charitable organisation in Castleisland last Friday at around midday.

They attended the scene on Main Street and spoke to two men who co-operated fully.

Gardaí say items were seized and that their enquiries are ongoing.

LauraLynn, Ireland’s only children’s hospice, says it’s aware of fraudulent fundraising.

The children's charity says all verified and genuine fundraisers for LauraLynn will happily present ID when asked to do so; it encourages the public to ask for identification if they’re unsure or contact them at 01 289 3151.

Aontú candidate for the Castleisland Electoral Area Cáit Ní Ríordáin has urged the public to be vigilant and says that anyone donating to a charity should confirm first that the collection is genuine.

