Advertisement
News

People warned about bogus charity collector operating in Tralee

Sep 20, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
People warned about bogus charity collector operating in Tralee People warned about bogus charity collector operating in Tralee
Share this article

People are being warned about a bogus charity collector operating in the Tralee area.

A man is going door-to-door, claiming to be raising money for Trócaire, and has the Presentation school logo on paperwork he’s carrying.

Trócaire and Tralee’s Presentation primary and secondary schools say there are no door-to-door collections taking place on their behalf.

Advertisement

It’s believed some people have given money to the man under the belief he was collecting for charity.

Gardaí say anyone who has concerns about the legitimacy of a person calling to their door, should contact Tralee Garda Station.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus