People warned about bogus charity collector operating in Tralee

People are being warned about a bogus charity collector operating in the Tralee area.

A man is going door-to-door, claiming to be raising money for Trócaire, and has the Presentation school logo on paperwork he’s carrying.

Trócaire and Tralee’s Presentation primary and secondary schools say there are no door-to-door collections taking place on their behalf.

It’s believed some people have given money to the man under the belief he was collecting for charity.

Gardaí say anyone who has concerns about the legitimacy of a person calling to their door, should contact Tralee Garda Station.