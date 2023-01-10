Advertisement
Body representing Kerry fishermen calls for better communication about rocket launches over Ireland

Jan 10, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
A body representing Kerry fishermen wants better communication from Irish authorities in advance of rocket launches over Irish waters.

CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, Patrick Murphy, was speaking after a failed satellite launch by Virgin Orbit last night.

The company says it’s evaluating the situation after the launch suffered an anomaly after the rocket was launched.

Patrick Murphy says he doesn’t know why the Irish authorities agreed to have the rocket deployed over Irish waters when it was a UK company involved, and it was disruptive to Irish fishermen.

He says the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation heard more from Virgin Orbit than they did from the Department of Transport.

