Boatmen's Association say it's frustrated by illegal drone use and attempted landings at Sceilig Michíl

Aug 24, 2023 14:01 By radiokerrynews
Boatmen's Association say it's frustrated by illegal drone use and attempted landings at Sceilig Michíl
The illegal use of drones and attempted landings of helicopters on Sceilig Michíl is frustrating for licensed operators in the area.

That’s according to the chair of the Skellig Boatmen’s Association, Donal McCrohan.

It follows reports from supervisors and guides on the UNESCO World Heritage site highlighting  unauthorised attempted landings on the ancient monastic site.

Mr McCrohan says landing on the island can be extremely dangerous for those who are unfamiliar with it; he believes only licensed operators should be allowed land on Sceilig Mhichíl.

