The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is looking for people to donate blood in Ballybunion tomorrow.

The Ballybunion Blood Donation Clinic takes place from 4:50pm to 8:10pm tomorrow, in the Ballybunion Community Centre.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says hospital blood requirements are up by nearly 6% since the same period last year.

New donors are also welcome at tomorrow’s clinic in Ballybunion.

People can book an appointment by calling 1800 222 111.