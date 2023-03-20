Advertisement
Blood donors urged to donate at Castleisland and Killarney clinics

Mar 20, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Blood donors urged to donate at Castleisland and Killarney clinics
An appeal's been made to Kerry people to come forward and donate blood.

A number of clinics are being held in the county this week, and new donors are urgently needed.

A clinic will be held at Castleisland Community Centre on Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23, between 4.45pm and 8pm.

Appointments can be booked by calling 1800 222 111.

A clinic is also being held at The Heights Hotel in Killarney this evening (Monday), from 4.45pm to 8.30pm, and will continue throughout this week, up to and including Thursday.

Clinic times for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are 2.45pm to 5pm and 6.45pm to 9pm.

The number to call for appointments is 1800 731137.

 

 

