Black Valley community disappointed national school will close

The Black Valley community say they’re very disappointed that their national school will close next week.

The Gap of Dunloe National School is to shut its doors for the final time at the end of this school term.

The Diocese of Kerry says this followed consultation locally and the downward spiral of enrolment over the last 10 years.

It adds the enrolment of two students makes continuing the school unsustainable.

Members of the community met with the Diocese of Kerry and also wrote to Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley to discuss the closure.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae and members of Kerry County Council also contacted Minister Foley asking her to ensure the Black Valley school didn't close.

Black Valley resident Susan Tangney says they were hopeful the decision to close the school could be reversed.

She says it’s the end of an era: