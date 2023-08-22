Birdwatch Ireland welcomes highlighting of illegal use of drones on Skellig Michael

Birdwatch Ireland says it’s welcome that the illegal use of drones on Skellig Michael is being highlighted.

Reports from supervisors and guides on the UNESCO World Heritage site state close-flying helicopters, drones, and unauthorised attempted landings by boat have become issues.

Birdwatch Ireland, which owns the nearby Little Skellig, says it’s good to see attention being drawn to the illegal use of drones, disturbing colonies of birds.

Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland says drones can have detrimental effects on nesting birds.