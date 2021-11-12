Advertisement
News

Bird flu strain detected in white tailed sea eagle in Tarbert

Nov 12, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Bird flu strain detected in white tailed sea eagle in Tarbert Bird flu strain detected in white tailed sea eagle in Tarbert
Eagles release Shannon Estuary. Pic by Cathal Mullane, 23/8/20
Share this article

A case of highly-contagious bird flu has been detected in a rare white-tailed sea eagle near Tarbert.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed the Kerry case was among three detected recently; positive tests were also identified in wild birds in Donegal and Offaly.

It's the same strain that was detected in a peregrine falcon in Galway last week.

Advertisement

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue urged flock owners to remain vigilant and ensure potentially infected wild birds don't have contact with domestic flocks.

The risks to humans from this strain of bird flu is very low.

The chair of the Irish Farmers Association's poultry committee, Andrew Boylan, says it could have a big impact on exports:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus