Bird flu strain detected in white tailed sea eagle in Tarbert

A case of highly-contagious bird flu has been detected in a rare white-tailed sea eagle near Tarbert.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed the Kerry case was among three detected recently; positive tests were also identified in wild birds in Donegal and Offaly.

It's the same strain that was detected in a peregrine falcon in Galway last week.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue urged flock owners to remain vigilant and ensure potentially infected wild birds don't have contact with domestic flocks.

The risks to humans from this strain of bird flu is very low.

The chair of the Irish Farmers Association's poultry committee, Andrew Boylan, says it could have a big impact on exports: