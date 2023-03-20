Advertisement
News

Big demand but supply an issue for upcoming tourist season

Mar 20, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Big demand but supply an issue for upcoming tourist season Big demand but supply an issue for upcoming tourist season
CEO Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, arrives in Killarney to meet international tourism buyers from around the world, experiencing first-hand the Irish tourism product at Meitheal, Ireland’s most important tourism trade event. Meitheal is organised by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Tourism Ireland and takes place from 20th-22nd March in the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC*** NO REPRO** ISSUED 20-03-2023
Share this article

There’s big demand but supply is an issue for the upcoming tourist season.

That’s according to CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, who was speaking at the launch of Meitheal at the Gleneagle INEC in Killarney, which runs until Wednesday.

Advertisement

CEO Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, arrives in Killarney to meet international tourism buyers from around the world. experiencing first-hand the Irish tourism product at Meitheal, Ireland’s most important tourism trade event. Meitheal is organised by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Tourism Ireland and takes place from 20th-22nd March in the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC*** NO REPRO** ISSUED 20-03-2023

Advertisement
Susan Randles, left, Dromall Hotel, Killarney and Nicola Duggan, Sneem Hotel, meeting with international tourism buyers from around the world, experiencing first-hand the Irish tourism product at Meitheal, Ireland’s most important tourism trade event. Meitheal is organised by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Tourism Ireland and takes place from 20th-22nd March in the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC*** NO REPRO** ISSUED 20-03-2023

CEO Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, with Harriet Ayim, Interopa Travel, based in London, arrives in Killarney to meet international tourism buyers from around the world. experiencing first-hand the Irish tourism product at Meitheal, Ireland’s most important tourism trade event. Meitheal is organised by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Tourism Ireland and takes place from 20th-22nd March in the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC*** NO REPRO** ISSUED 20-03-2023
Advertisement

Shanon Sulliman, and David Fitzgerald, Adare Woodlands Hotel, Co. Limerick, arrive in Killarney to meet international tourism buyers from around the world. experiencing first-hand the Irish tourism product at Meitheal, Ireland’s most important tourism trade event. Meitheal is organised by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Tourism Ireland and takes place from 20th-22nd March in the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC*** NO REPRO** ISSUED 20-03-2023

Advertisement
Aislinn O'Driscoll and David Connellan, Fáilte Ireland, arrive in Killarney to meet international tourism buyers from around the world. experiencing first-hand the Irish tourism product at Meitheal, Ireland’s most important tourism trade event. Meitheal is organised by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Tourism Ireland and takes place from 20th-22nd March in the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC*** NO REPRO** ISSUED 20-03-2023

It’ll see 450 Irish businesses pitch to 232 tour operators from 17 countries, to get their business or attraction included on the itinerary of visitors to Ireland.

Organised by Fáilte Ireland, Meitheal is the country’s largest and most important tourism trade event, and will see deals worth hundreds of millions of euros agreed at it.

Advertisement

Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly says while there’s great demand for the upcoming tourist season, it won’t be back to pre-Covid levels, due to a shortage in accommodation and car hire.

 

You can hear this interview in full, along with travel business and tour operators on this Thursday's In Business from 6pm.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus