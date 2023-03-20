Big demand but supply an issue for upcoming tourist season

There’s big demand but supply is an issue for the upcoming tourist season.

That’s according to CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, who was speaking at the launch of Meitheal at the Gleneagle INEC in Killarney, which runs until Wednesday.

It’ll see 450 Irish businesses pitch to 232 tour operators from 17 countries, to get their business or attraction included on the itinerary of visitors to Ireland.

Organised by Fáilte Ireland, Meitheal is the country’s largest and most important tourism trade event, and will see deals worth hundreds of millions of euros agreed at it.

Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly says while there’s great demand for the upcoming tourist season, it won’t be back to pre-Covid levels, due to a shortage in accommodation and car hire.

You can hear this interview in full, along with travel business and tour operators on this Thursday's In Business from 6pm.