Best of Kerry Awards 2022 winners announced

The Best of Kerry Awards 2022 ceremony took place last night at the Dúchas Comhaltas Centre, at the Kerry Sports Academy.

The awards were organised by Radio Kerry and supported by Lee Strand Milk.

Last month, a call was made for people to nominate their favourite business or place in Kerry, For the Best of Kerry Awards.

Almost 40,000 nominations were made by 6,000 people across 17 categories.

A Top 5 shortlist was selected in each category, with a public vote used to determine the winner in each category.

Almost 150,000 votes were registered over a two week period – and last night the winners of Best of Kerry 2022 Awards were announced!

Kate Browne’s Bar & Restaurant, Ardfert won the BEST RESTAURANT award.

The BEST PUB award went to Sean Ógs Traditional Irish Bar, Tralee.

Emma Quirke Hair, Tralee won the Best Hairdresser award.

Bean in Dingle was voted as the Best Coffee winner.

BEST SPA award went to the Nádúr Spa at Ballygarry Estate Tralee.

Burke’s Butchers, Killorglin & Miltown picked up the BEST BUTCHER award.

The BEST ICE CREAM award was won by Murphy’s Ice Cream, Dingle

While the BEST TAKEAWAY Award was won by The Fish Box, Dingle.

Inch was voted the BEST BEACH in Kerry.

Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa won the BEST HOTEL award.

The BEST TOURIST ATTRACTION went to Muckross House, Park, Gardens & Farm

The Rose of Tralee was voted as the BEST FESTIVAL.

BEST CLUB JERSEY award went to Austin Stacks GAA Club

Kingdom Food & Wine Store, Tralee picked up the award for BEST SANDWICH.

BEST BEAUTY SALON award was won by Exposé Beauty Lounge & Hair Studio

Sandy Feet Farm, Camp, Tralee was voted BEST FAMILY BUSINESS

And the BEST BARBER award went to James’ Barbershop, Killorglin.