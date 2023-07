The Best Dressed Lady at The Curragh yesterday was dressed by Kerry designers.

Anne-Marie Corbett from Mitchelstown, Co Cork wore a red hat by Carol Kennelly Millinery, Tralee, and an off-the-shoulder red dress from Templenoe native, Liza Brennan of PhoenixV.

For winning Best Dressed Lady at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh, Anne-Marie won a trip to Dubai, a stay at the 5-star K Club, and ā‚¬1,000 in cash.