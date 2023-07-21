Bench warrant issued for arrest of former Killarney friar

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Franciscan friar who’s facing a charge of indecent assault.

John Reck was due to appear before Tralee Circuit Court this morning charged with indecent assault on a male almost 40 years ago.

The former novitiate friar faces the charge that he indecently assaulted, contrary to common law, a male between March 31st, 1985 and March 30th, 1986.

It’s alleged this took place in The Friary, Killarney.

John Reck, who had been living in County Wexford, was due to appear before Judge Sinead Behan this morning at Tralee Circuit Court.

However, he did not appear.

The State was successful in its application for a bench warrant to be issued for his arrest.

