Advertisement
News

Bench warrant issued for arrest of former Killarney friar

Jul 21, 2023 17:14 By radiokerrynews
Bench warrant issued for arrest of former Killarney friar Bench warrant issued for arrest of former Killarney friar
Share this article

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Franciscan friar who’s facing a charge of indecent assault.

John Reck was due to appear before Tralee Circuit Court this morning charged with indecent assault on a male almost 40 years ago.

The former novitiate friar faces the charge that he indecently assaulted, contrary to common law, a male between March 31st, 1985 and March 30th, 1986.

Advertisement

It’s alleged this took place in The Friary, Killarney.

John Reck, who had been living in County Wexford, was due to appear before Judge Sinead Behan this morning at Tralee Circuit Court.

However, he did not appear.

Advertisement

The State was successful in its application for a bench warrant to be issued for his arrest.

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus