B&B Ireland launch campaign seeking additional properties in Kerry

Nov 17, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
More B&Bs are needed throughout Kerry, due to the huge demand for tourism accommodation in the county.

That’s the view of Helena Healy, who is CEO of B&B Ireland - The national organisation which represents bed and breakfast owners.

B&B Ireland, has launched a campaign seeking additional properties across the country.

Ms Healy says there’s a shortage of tourism accommodation, as a result of refugees and asylum seekers being housed in hotels.

She says there is a particular shortage in Kerry

